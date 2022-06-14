UN: Death toll from week of Darfur clashes now at least 125

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says the death toll from tribal clashes over the past week in Sudan’s Darfur region has reached at least 125. It’s the latest surge in violence in the war-wracked region. It erupted following a land dispute between Arab and African tribes in the town of Kulbus in West Darfur province, with local Arab militias then attacking multiple villages in the area. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Tuesday that the dead included over 100 from the African Gimir tribe and 25 Arabs.