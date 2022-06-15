Cyclist on fundraising trek killed in South Dakota crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride has died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota. Jean-Pierre Petit, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was hit from behind by the cargo truck Thursday while riding on the shoulder of Interstate 29. Petit died Monday at a Sioux Falls hospital. The 53-year-old was planning to cycle from Winnipeg to Hot Springs in the Black Hills of South Dakota, where there’s a fountain of natural spring water called the Kidney Springs. The Highway Patrol is investigating whether to file charges against the 65-year-old truck driver.