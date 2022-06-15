Defendant’s degree of psychosis argued at Times Square trial

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor has told jurors a man accused of using his car to mow down people in Times Square made a deliberate choice to leave a path of death and destruction in the spring of 2017. An attorney for Richard Rojas has countered by calling his client a “lunatic” who was so mentally ill, he didn’t know what he was doing that day. The exchange came Wednesday in closing arguments at a New York City trial. The 31-year-old Rojas has pleaded not guilty to murder, assault and other charges.