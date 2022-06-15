Migrant crossings at US border rise for 4th straight month

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. border authorities stopped migrants more often on the southern border for a fourth straight month in May, apparently unaffected by expectations that pandemic-era limits on asylum may be lifted. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that migrants were stopped more than 239,000 times last month, up 2% from April Recent months are the busiest in decades, but comparisons to pre-pandemic levels are complicated because migrants expelled under a public health authority known as Title 42 face no legal consequences, encouraging repeat attempts. Title 42 was set to expire May 23 but a judge has kept it in effect.