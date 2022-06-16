Dutch agency prevented Russian spy from working at ICC

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch intelligence agency says it prevented a Russian spy using a false Brazilian identity from working as an intern at the International Criminal Court, which is investigating allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. The General Intelligence and Security Service said Thursday that the 36-year-old man, identified as Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, worked for Russia’s shadowy GRU agency and tried to gain access to the global court under a cover name. The agency said Thursday that it discovered his true identity and informed the Netherlands’ immigration service. He was barred from entering the country and returned to Brazil. A spokesperson says the court “was briefed by the Dutch authorities and is very thankful.”