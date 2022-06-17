18 dead in India, Bangladesh floods; millions without homes

JULHAS ALAM and WASBIR HUSSAIN

Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least 18 people have died as floods cut a swatch across northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater. Both countries have asked the military to help with the severe flooding, which could worsen because rains are expected to continue over the weekend. In India’s Assam state, at least nine people died in the floods and two million others saw their homes submerged in floodwaters, according to the state disaster management agency. Lightning in parts of Bangladesh killed nine people on Friday. Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, is low-lying and faces threats from climate change-related natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.