Ex-legislator advances to Alaska’s special US House election

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola has joined Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich and independent Al Gross in advancing to an August special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat. They have emerged from a field of 48 candidates in last Saturday’s special primary for the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Rep. Don Young in March. Young had held the seat for 49 years. Peltola advanced as state elections officials announced more results on Friday. Peltola was one of six Democrats in the race. The winner of the August special election will serve the rest of Young’s term, which ends in January.