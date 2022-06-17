Judges block pop-up beach parties in 2 Jersey Shore towns

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Two Jersey Shore towns plan to have extra police on hand this weekend even though judges have blocked pop-up beach parties from happening there. In separate rulings Thursday, judges in Monmouth and Ocean counties issued rulings prohibiting the parties from taking place without organizers first obtaining permits. That put an end to plans for large parties in Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach that were widely promoted on social media. Fliers encouraged attendees to bring their own liquor and marijuana, and promised public boxing matches, among other things. But police in Asbury Park say they are monitoring social media posts indicating a party may be planned for their city this weekend.