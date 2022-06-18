AP Was There: Pre-Title IX ‘dark ages’ for female athetes

By The Associated Press

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the Title IX law that requires equitable treatment of men and women in educational programs that receive federal assisstance. The ripple effects of the 1972 law have been acute in college athletics. An Associated Press series of stories from 1974 looked into the unfair and unequal treatment of female athletes, who often had to fund-raise to pay for their own expenses while male athletes had the full support of their schools.