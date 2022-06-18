Brazil: police arrest 3rd suspect in Amazon shooting deaths

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police say a third suspect in the deaths of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira has been arrested. The pair, whose remains were found after they went missing almost two weeks ago, were shot to death, according to an autopsy. Police said Saturday that Phillips was shot in the chest and Pereira was shot in the head and the abdomen. They say the autopsy indicated the use of a “firearm with typical hunting ammunition.” A police statement says the third suspect, Jefferson da Silva Lima, turned himself at the police station in Atalaia do Norte in the Amazon.