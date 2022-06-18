Ex-Pence aide gets GOP nod to run for secretary of state

By TOM DAVIES

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan has failed to get the Republican Party’s nomination to run in the fall election. GOP delegates on Saturday instead nominated Diego Morales, who worked in the governor’s office when Mike Pence led the state. Morales overcame criticism about twice leaving jobs in the secretary of state office after being written up for poor job performance. Morales has called for more voting restrictions and embraced former President Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Sullivan was appointed secretary of state in March 2021 by Gov. Eric Holcomb after her predecessor retired. The Democratic nominee for secretary of state is Destiny Scott Wells, an Indianapolis attorney and Army Reserve intelligence officer.