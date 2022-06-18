Louisiana session ends: No new map with a 2nd Black district

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Legislature has ended a special session without agreeing on a new congressional map that must include a second majority-Black district as ordered by a federal judge. Observers said after the session ended Saturday that the mapping of new boundaries now appears likely to fall to the courts. The Advocate reports no proposed amendments could win the minimum 20 votes needed for Senate approval. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick ordered the new map. She recently struck down a map lawmakers approved earlier this year containing white majorities in five of six districts. Gov. John Bel Edwards blasted lawmakers on Saturday for failing to come up with a new plan.