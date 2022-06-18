Milan designers invoke joy, nostalgia in menswear

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Denim, fringe and chunky rubber sliders. These are the elements of next year’s summer wardrobe emerging from the second day of Milan Fashion Week menswear previews on Saturday. Milan designers Fendi, Armani and Dolce&Gabbana sought to invoke joy with collections that beckoned a return to leisure and some notes of nostalgia. Temperatures in Milan were unusually high and the fashion crowd scooted from show to show with the thermometer topping 34 C (93 F) and forecast to keep getting hotter in the coming days. That makes linen an easy sell. But less so for the leather and even fur making appearances on Milan’s Spring-Summer 2023 runways.