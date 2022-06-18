Political commentator and columnist Mark Shields dies at 85

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) — Political commentator and columnist Mark Shields, who shared his insight into American politics and wit on “PBS NewsHour” for decades, has died. He was 85. “PBS NewsHour” spokesman Nick Massella says Shields died Saturday morning of kidney failure at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Shields was a regular on the “PBS NewsHour” show starting in 1987, the year the show began. He stepped down from his regular Friday night discussion segment with David Brooks in December 2020. His tenure spanned six presidencies. Niece Carolyn Ryan, managing editor of The New York Times, tweeted that Shields was “a special guy: full of heart and wisdom and love. Love of politics, sports, and so many people.”