Scholz: G7 will support Ukraine ‘for as long as necessary’

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the Group of Seven leading democracies will make clear at their upcoming summit that Ukraine can expect to receive the support it needs “for as long as necessary.” In an interview with Germany’s dpa news agency published Saturday, Scholz said he wants to use next week’s meeting with fellow G-7 leaders to discuss Ukraine’s long-term prospects. He also called any hope by Russia for a return to normality illusory. Scholz said he also hoped European Union leaders would back Ukraine’s bid to join the bloc when they meet in Brussels next week.