Tight Colombian runoff pits former rebel, millionaire

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and ASTRID SUAREZ

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Voters in Colombia will choose between a leftist former rebel and an unpredictable millionaire Sunday when they vote in a presidential runoff election that promises to reshape the country after a first round of voting that punished the political class. The election in the South American country lacks a front-runner. Polls show Gustavo Petro and Rodolfo Hernández practically tied since beating four other candidates in the May 29 election. Colombians are voting amid widespread discontent over rising inequality, inflation and violence. The dissatisfaction with the country’s conditions is such that voters turned their backs on the long-governing centrist and right-leaning politicians.