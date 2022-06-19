Duterte’s daughter takes oath as Philippine vice president

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing Philippine populist president, has taken her oath Sunday as vice president following a landslide electoral victory she clinched despite her father’s human rights record that saw thousands of drug suspects gunned down. The inauguration in their southern hometown of Davao, where she’s the outgoing mayor, comes two weeks before she assumes office on June 30, together with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. President Rodrigo Duterte led the VIPs in the heavily guarded ceremony at a public square in the port city of Davao, where he had also served as a longtime mayor. The electoral triumph of Sara Duterte and Marcos Jr. has alarmed activists because of their failure to acknowledge the massive human rights atrocities under their fathers.