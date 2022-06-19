IS claims attack on Sikh temple in Afghan capital of Kabul

By RAHIM FAIEZ

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul that killed at least one worshipper and wounded seven others. IS made the claim in a statement posted on its Amaq website. It said Saturday’s attack was in response to alleged insults made against the Prophet Muhammad, the central figure of the Islamic religion, by an Indian government official. It did not name the official. Afghan officials say gunmen attacked the Sikh house of worship, known as a gurdwara, Saturday and a firefight between the attackers and Taliban fighters seeking to protect the building ensued.