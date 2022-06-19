Pianist, 18, from South Korea wins Van Cliburn competition

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old from South Korea has won the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, one of the top showcases for the world’s best pianists. The competition held in Fort Worth, Texas, ended Saturday night with Yunchan Lim receiving the gold medal. His winnings include a cash award of $100,000 and three years of career management. The silver medalist was Anna Geniushene, a 31-year-old from Russia, and the bronze medalist is Dmytro Choni, a 28-year-old from Ukraine. Lim told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he’ll discuss with his teacher what the next move for his career should be.