Brazil’s Petrobras CEO resigns amid pressure over gas prices

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — The chief executive of Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petrobras resigned amid political pressure from top lawmakers and President Jair Bolsonaro. José Mauro Coelho held the job for less than two months. A filing of the oil giant to Brazil’s security authority said that Coelho chose to resign Monday morning, as lawmakers in capital Brasilia openly discuss setting a congressional inquiry on Petrobras and Bolsonaro blames the state-run company for rising gas prices. Bolsonaro had already announced on May 25 he would fire Coelho, but until Monday the Petrobras executive refused to leave before stockholders voted on his successor.