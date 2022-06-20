Canada sets dates to ban some single-use plastics

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — The Canadian government is banning companies from importing or making plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers by the end of this year, their sale by the end of next year and their export by the end of 2025. Canada previously announced a ban but environment advocates were dismayed that Canada’s initial plan was to ban the items at home but continue to ship them abroad. In addition to bags and takeout boxes, the ban will affect plastic straws, bags, cutlery, stir sticks and six-pack rings that hold cans and bottles.