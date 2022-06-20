Denmark charges 3 with planning to carry out terror attack

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish prosecutor says three people have been charged with planning acts of terrorism by acquiring weapons and bomb-making materials ”to be used in a terrorist attack in an unknown place in either Denmark or abroad.” The suspects, two men and a woman in their thirties, were not identified in line with Danish practice. They were arrested on Feb. 2021 and remain in pre-trial custody. Beside being charged with attempted terrorism, they also were charged with financing terrorist activities by transferring money to a person affiliated with the Islamic State group. If tried and convicted, they face potential life sentences — which in in Denmark usually mean 16 years in prison. The charges were announced Monday.