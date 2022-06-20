Father of teen killed on Florida ride fears death forgotten

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The father of a Missouri teenager killed after falling from a Florida amusement park ride said Monday he fears his son’s death will be forgotten with tragic consequences for future ride patrons. Yarnell Sampson said that unless there safety changes on such tower drop rides, “somebody else is going to die.” His son, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson died in March on the Free Fall ride in Orlando. State Rep. Geraldine Thompson said she is drafting a bill that would take a company’s safety history into account more closely when applying for permits to open such rides.