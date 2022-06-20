Independent Al Gross says he’s ending Alaska House bid

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Independent Al Gross says he is ending his bid for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat. He says there are two “outstanding” Alaska Native women in the race who would serve Alaska well. His campaign says he is referring to Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Tara Sweeney. Peltola was in fourth place in the June 11 special primary and Sweeney was in fifth. The top four vote-getters in the special primary advance to an August special election. Gross was in third, behind Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. The deadline to withdraw as a candidate for the special election is Sunday. Peltola and Sweeney filed to run in the August regular primary.