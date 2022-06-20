Israel says regional alliance has thwarted Iranian attacks

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister says that Israel is helping build a U.S.-led regional air-defense alliance against Iran and that the partnership has already thwarted attempted Iranian attacks. Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that he expects the upcoming visit by President Joe Biden to the region to further strengthen this alliance. Gantz spoke in the Knesset but gave few details about the so-called “Middle East Air Defense Alliance,” such as who else belongs to it. But he called it the “first element” of a shared vision “in the face of Iran’s attempts to attack the region’s countries using rockets, cruise missiles” and drones.