Judge to hear requests to reset trial for 2 in Floyd killing

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors and a defense attorney for one of two former Minneapolis police officers who still face a state trial in George Floyd’s killing have made dueling requests for a new trial date. Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Their trial was supposed to start earlier this month, but Judge Peter Cahill postponed it until January. Now, the state is requesting a speedy trial on behalf of Floyd’s family. Under Minnesota law, that means the trial could start in mid-August. But Kueng’s defense attorney is seeking a delay until April. Cahill will hold a hearing on the issue Tuesday morning. Thao and Kueng already were convicted of federal counts of violating Floyd’s rights.