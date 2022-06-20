Skip to Content
Man who coordinated Honduras activist’s murder sentenced

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The man convicted last year of coordinating the killing of Honduran environmental activist Berta Cáceres has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison. A judge on Monday sentenced Roberto David Castillo Mejía to 22 years and six months in prison for the murder of Cáceres. She was a member of the Lenca Indigenous group who led opposition to a dam project in which Castillo Mejía was involved. He will be able to appeal the sentence. Prosecutors have said the killers acted on behalf of a company, Desa, that was building a dam being opposed by the activist. Castillo Mejía headed the project. Prosecutors alleged Castillo Mejía paid the hitmen and gave them logistical support.

