Mayor of Washington, DC, faces formidable primary challenge

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is facing a formidable fight for a third term. Her challengers in Tuesday’s Democratic primary include two council members who have criticized her response to spiraling violent crime rates in the district. During Bowser’s second term, she clashed with former President Donald Trump and walked a public tightrope between her own police department and a vocal coalition of activists led by Black Lives Matter. The Washington, D.C., mayoral campaign broadly reflects a wider dynamic playing out in longtime blue stronghold cities, with progressives facing off against Democratic traditionalists over crime.