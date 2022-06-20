Skip to Content
AP National News
By
New
Published 5:26 PM

Nobel sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nobel Peace Prize that Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov was auctioning off to raise money for Ukrainian child refugees has sold for $103.5 million. Monday’s sale shatters the old $4.76 million record for a Nobel. The identity of the buyer isn’t immediately known. Muratov was awarded the medal in October 2021. He helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication’s editor-in-chief when it shut down. That was in March, amid the Kremlin’s clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

AP National News

Associated Press

Skip to content