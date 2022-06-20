Nobel sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nobel Peace Prize that Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov was auctioning off to raise money for Ukrainian child refugees has sold for $103.5 million. Monday’s sale shatters the old $4.76 million record for a Nobel. The identity of the buyer isn’t immediately known. Muratov was awarded the medal in October 2021. He helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication’s editor-in-chief when it shut down. That was in March, amid the Kremlin’s clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.