Poland wants formal rules for Israeli Holocaust study trips

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish official says his government wants formal rules to regulate the terms under which Israeli schoolchildren pay Holocaust study visits to the country, including on the presence of armed Israeli guards. Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said Monday that the armed guards accompanying the youth groups, the visits’ focus on the Holocaust only and a lack of contact with Polish youth were giving young Israelis a “negative image” of Poland. The annual educational trips by thousands of young Israelis were suspended during the pandemic and last week Israel said it was not resuming them because Poland’s right-wing government was trying to control the curriculum.