LIMA, Peru (AP) — Former Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori has revealed she is ending her marriage to her Peruvian-American husband, Mark Villanella. The 47-year-old Fujimori 47 said on her Twitter account Tuesday that they made the decision “after extensive reflection.” She adds that the couple is ending the marriage “on the best terms and reaffirming our commitment to continue educating and supporting our daughters with much love.” Fujimori is the eldest daughter of imprisoned former President Alberto Fujimori, who ruled in 1990-2000. She said that she and Villanella would not comment further on the matter. They married in 2004 and have two daughters.