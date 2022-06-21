S. Korea runs 1st successful homegrown space rocket launch

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has successfully launched its first homegrown space rocket. The Science Ministry says the three-stage Nuri rocket succeeded Tuesday in releasing and placing its functioning “performance verification” satellite at a desired altitude of 435 miles. Experts say the success boosted the country’s growing space ambitions but also proved it has key technologies to build a space-based surveillance system and bigger missiles amid animosities with rival North Korea. The launch has made South Korea the world’s 10th nation to place a satellite into space with its own technology.