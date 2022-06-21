Teenager held after 2 stabbed in Swedish mall’s parking area

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police say at least two people have been stabbed, and the one suffered life-threatening injuries, in a shopping mall’s parking area west of the Swedish capital. A 16-year-old has been detained on suspicion of involvement in Tuesday’s assault. Police said “some kind of sharp object” was used in the attack, which is believed to have been carried out by one person. The victim with life-threatening injuries was operated on while the other was in serious but stable condition, hospital officials said. Both are middle-aged men. Police said the suspect was being questioned and the motive for the assault was unclear. They will investigate whether the two victims and the suspected attacker were previously acquainted.