Tokyo closes books on delayed Games; $13 billion price tag

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The final price tag for last year’s COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics has been put at $13 billion (1.4 trillion Japanese yen). The Tokyo organizing committee announced the final cost before the body is dissolved at the end of the month. It was twice what was forecast in 2013 when Tokyo was awarded the Games. However, the final price tag presented by organizers is lower than the $15.4 billion they predicted when the Olympics ended just under 11 months ago. The University of Oxford in a study several years ago said Tokyo was the most expensive Olympics on record.