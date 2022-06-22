Dutch farmers clog roads on way to anti-government protest

By ALEKSANDAR FURTULA

Associated Press

STROE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of farmers are gathering in the central Netherlands to protest against the Dutch government’s plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia. They drove their tractors across the country early Wednesday, snarling traffic on major highways. The protest was organized earlier this month after the government published nationwide targets for reducing emissions, sparking anger from farmers who claim their livelihoods — and those of thousands of people who work in the agricultural service industry — are on the line. By late morning, many had arrived at the demonstration, where a stage was set up for speakers to address the crowd and music blared out of speakers while children bounced in a giant inflatable pig.