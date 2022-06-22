EU Commission proposes cutting pesticides by half by 2030

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has proposed legally binding targets to reduce the use of chemical pesticides by 50% by 2030 and a ban on all pesticide use in areas such public parks, playgrounds and schools. The European Commission said Wednesday that the current rules limiting the use of pesticides were too weak and have not been applied consistently. A study by the group Pesticide Action Network Europe last month said that pesticide contamination of fruit and vegetables produced in the European Union has substantially increased over the past decade. The commission says farmers would be able to use EU funds to cover the cost of the proposed requirements.