Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to end session on abortion ban

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin are expected to meet but quickly adjourn a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the state’s dormant abortion ban without taking any action. Evers earlier this month called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that essentially legalized abortion across the nation. Republicans who control the state Assembly and state Senate were expected to gavel in around noon and immediately gavel out, starting and ending the special session in minutes. Wisconsin in 1849 banned abortion except to save the mother’s life. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade the ban would go back into effect.