4 police, up to 8 suspects killed in western Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four police and as many as 8 suspects in western Mexico are dead after police were drawn into an ambush-style shooting. The chief prosecutor of the western state of Jalisco said late Wednesday that four municipal policemen in the city of El Salto responded to a call about armed men at a house. Once they arrived, a woman answered the door and told them nothing was wrong. But the gunmen inside used the opportunity to open fire on the police, some of whom were dragged into the home and killed. Gov. Enrique Alfaro wrote that police reinforcements engaged in a shootout with the suspects, killing eight of them.