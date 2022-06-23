Brazil judge releases former Bolsonaro minister from jail

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian federal judge has released a former education minister of President Jair Bolsonaro a day after he was arrested by federal police in a graft investigation. Judge Ney Bello said Thursday that Milton Ribeiro and four other suspects should be freed because they are not part of the current administration and the accusations do not justify his detention before a trial. Brazilian media showed Ribeiro leaving a prison in the city of Sao Paulo hours after Bello’s decision. His arrest was another blow to Bolsonaro’s bid for reelection in October, with opinion polls showing the far-right president trailing leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.