Germany says it helped 21,000 people get out of Afghanistan

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says the government has got more than 21,000 former local employees and other endangered people out of Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power almost a year ago. But around 10,000 people are still waiting for an opportunity to get out with German help. Annelena Baerbock said Thursday that people who left Afghanistan make up around two thirds of the total who have been approved for admission to Germany. They include Afghans who either worked for Germany as local employees or were involved in efforts for democracy and human rights in Afghanistan. About 75% of the local employees in particular have been able to leave. Almost all German nationals have left the country.