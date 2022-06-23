N. Korea talks of new army duties suggest nuclear deployment

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military leaders have discussed assigning additional duties to front-line army units. Analysts say the discussions suggest North Korea may want to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency says leader Kim Jong Un and other top officers at a key military meeting discussed changing operation plans and enhancing the capabilities of the border army units. Analysts expect North Korea will conduct a nuclear test, its seventh, after the military meeting. South Korean officials say North Korea has completed preparations for the test, which would be its first in five years.