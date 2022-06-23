Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:25 PM

New Medicaid expansion pitch surfaces in N. Carolina House

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Republicans are pitching a plan that could authorize expanding Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults, although not right away. Speaker Tim Moore talked Thursday to a legislative committee about a proposal billed as an alternative to a Senate measure that House GOP lawmakers aren’t supporting. The House proposal would direct the state Health Department to assemble a “Medicaid Modernization Plan” that includes expansion and present it a legislative panel by mid-December. The law would direct the General Assembly to vote thereafter to implement all or part of the plan. But there are no guarantees expansion would be ultimately approved.

AP National News

Associated Press

Skip to content