Russians advance on war’s front line in eastern Ukraine

By JOHN LEICESTER and DAVID KEYTON

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s military captured two villages in eastern Ukraine and were vying for control of a key highway in a continued offensive on the frontline. The capture of the two villages in the embattled Donbas region came as part of blistering offensive in recent weeks in and around the city of Sievierodonetsk. Britain’s Defense Ministry issued a new intelligence assessment Thursday saying that Russian forces had advanced miles since Sunday toward Lysychansk, a city to the west of Sievierodonetsk, while Ukrainian forces had withdraw from some areas. The Russian military currently controls about 95% of Luhansk province and about half of neighboring Donetsk province, the two areas that make up the Donbas.