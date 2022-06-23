Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai as pressure grows

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A sleek $156 million superyacht belonging to a sanctioned Russian oligarch and parliamentarian is now docked in Dubai, the latest reminder of how the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom has become a haven for Russian money amid Moscow’s war on Ukraine. The Madame Gu, which has a helicopter pad, gym, beach club and elevator, remained moored off Dubai’s Port Rashid on Thursday in what has become a test for the close partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates. The vessel is owned by Andrei Skoch, one of the wealthiest men in Russia’s Duma. The U.S. Treasury first sanctioned Skoch in 2018 over his ties to organized crime and also designated the vessel this month.