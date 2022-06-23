Spirit of Virgil Abloh lives on at Louis Vuitton in Paris

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — He may have died last November, but Virgil Abloh lives on at Paris Fashion Week in a high-energy runway spectacular for Louis Vuitton menswear. A Black marching band gave a rousing performance on a surreal yellow brick road installation inside the Louvre Thursday, while rapper Kendrick Lamar performed a live ode to the American fashion star who was Vuitton’s menswear designer from 2018 until his death. Elsewhere, at Issey Miyake, eye-popping hues inspired by flowers and vases, models mingled with performers inside the newly renovated La Poste du Louvre for an unusual and sensitive showcase of fashion designs through dance.