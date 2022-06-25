Milan to turn off fountain spigots as drought bakes Italy

By NICOLE WINFIELD and LUCA BRUNO

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — The mayor of Milan has signed an ordinance turning off public decorative fountains and limiting water sprinklers as northern Italy endures one of the worst droughts in decades. In addition, the city’s arcibishop made a tour of churches in farm areas outside Milan to pray for Rome. The developments follow the declaration Friday of a state of emergency in the surrounding Lombardy region, which has endured an unusually early heatwave and months without significant rainfall. Neighboring Emilia Romagna and Piedmont have undertaken similar crisis measures.