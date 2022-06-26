Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war

By ZEKE MILLER, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — President Joe Biden says the Group of Seven leading economies will ban imports of gold from Russia. It’s a step the group will take in an attempt to further isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The White House says gold is Russia’s second largest export after energy. Biden announced the U.S. ban on Sunday. A formal announcement from the G-7 is expected on Tuesday. G-7 leaders are preparing to meet Sunday in the Bavarian Alps for their annual summit.