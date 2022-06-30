Cheney presses primary foe on Trump’s false election claim

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has used a debate to press her Donald Trump-backed primary opponent on whether she agreed with the former president’s baseless assertion that widespread fraud cost him reelection. The opponent, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, said there were “serious concerns” about the 2020 election. But Hageman stopped short of repeating Trump’s false claim that drove thousands of his supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Cheney has faced a fierce backlash among Republicans for her role as vice chair of the House committee investigating the insurrection. Even so, during Thursday’s debate Cheney remained unapologetic, saying she won’t violate her oath of office.