Mary J. Blige is next artist in Apple Music concert series

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mary J. Blige’s 2022 is going pretty well. Her new album landed in the top 10 of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and she was featured at the Super Bowl halftime show. Now she’s been tapped for a concert like no other. Blige will host a one-night-only live performance to celebrate her life and music that will be available to stream exclusively on Apple Music in over 165 countries. The concert is set for July 27 at 10 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Pacific The digital concert series had its inaugural performance in May with Harry Styles spearheading the campaign, followed by a live performance by Lil Durk in June.