Myanmar jet enters Thai airspace, prompting evacuations

BANGKOK (AP) — A Myanmar fighter jet has crossed the border into Thailand’s airspace, prompting Thai air force jets to scramble and officials to order the evacuation of villages and classrooms. The Royal Thai Air Force says it dispatched two F-16 fighters to patrol the area after receiving a report of an aircraft that crossed into Thailand’s airspace while carrying out an attack in Myanmar territory held by an ethnic minority group. Fighting between Myanmar government forces and ethnic guerrillas, many of whom live in border areas, has continued for decades but has intensified since the military seized power in February last year from a democratically elected government. The fighting has sent waves of refugees from Myanmar fleeing into Thailand. They are then sent back when the fighting recedes.